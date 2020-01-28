For those looking to escape the city hustle and bustle without actually leaving the capital, Folio London has launched a brand new collection of contemporary homes to rent at Royal Albert Wharf in London’s Royal Docks, E16, with plenty of calming blue space for a peaceful outlook within the City of London.

Comprising a collection of one, two and three bedroom apartments to rent, Royal Albert Wharf forms a thriving new waterside community in a buzzing area of London. The development is situated in a relaxed, peaceful setting, while also being conveniently located within a few minutes’ walk of Gallions Reach DLR station, which provides excellent connections to the rest of the Docklands and central London.

Lizzie Stevens, Director of Folio London, comments: “The benefits of living near water are clear, especially in a stressful city environment such as London. All of our brand new rental homes at Royal Albert Wharf offer that added extra of being situated alongside the River Thames’ famous Docklands, while boasting the superb travel connections. This tranquil setting means residents can feel detached from the busy work environment without compromising on access to the heart of London and all it has to offer.”

All of the modern apartments at Royal Albert Wharf have been beautifully designed and finished to a high specification. The bright, open-plan living spaces feature entry phones, fiber broadband, state of the art kitchen appliances, as well as lift access and cycle storage.

The spacious bedrooms are fully carpeted, boasting fitted wardrobes in each master bedroom, with many apartments also including en-suite shower rooms. The best part about these apartments is that they can be furnished with modern stylish furniture – at no extra cost!

Each apartment also offers a generous balcony or terrace, allowing residents to make the most of their prime position beside the water. Each resident will also benefit from a dedicated property management and concierge service to help take care of errands and deliveries.

Developed as part of regeneration of the Royal Docks, the surrounding area will deliver an abundance of new homes, as well as new garden squares, and a variety of community amenities. With local work space, cafés, bars and restaurants, as well as a play area for children and a crèche, Royal Albert Wharf and the surrounding E16 area is becoming a thriving area of the docklands, for both residents and employers.

Meanwhile Gallions Reach Shopping Park is just a short walk away, offering a range of shops and restaurants along with a Tesco Extra store. For high-end boutiques and a plethora of great restaurants, Westfield Stratford City and Canary Wharf are within easy reach too.

The nearby Gallions Reach DLR station provides excellent links to major transport hubs, including Stratford International in under 30 minutes. Canning Town is just a 12-minute journey on the DLR, offering quick access to Canary Wharf (19 minutes), London Bridge (22 minutes) and Waterloo (25 minutes) via the Jubilee Line.

Prices for one bedroom apartments at Royal Albert Wharf start from £1,390 per month, two-bedroom apartment’s start from £1,875 per month and three-bedroom apartments starting from £2,075 per month. For more information on these or any of the other developments currently on offer to rent from Folio London, visit www.foliolondon.co.uk or call 020 3815 0484.

