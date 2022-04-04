Watch Zelensky tell Grammy Awards: ‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’

Zelensky addressing the Grammy Awards

Ukraine’s president rallied for support at the prestigious Grammy Awards, telling guests to support his people “in any way you can” but “not silence”.

The embattled leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, appeared in a pre-recorded message to the glittering music ceremony on Sunday night, as news of civilian casualties, and mass graves, was reported in the country.

He told the audience Ukraine’s “musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos”.

“They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs — the dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV.

In a rallying cry for help, he urged celebrities and guests to “support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence.”

Referencing the destruction of cities such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol, he said “they are legends already, but I have a dream of them living — and free, like you on the Grammy stage.”

His video messages was followed by a performance by John Legend, and Ukrainian performers Mika Newton and Lyuba Yakimchuk, which received rapturous applause and a standing ovation.