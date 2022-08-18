Watch: Rishi Sunak claims McDonald’s wrap is his kids’ go-to order… despite it being removed in 2020

Rishi Sunak on This Morning

Rishi Sunak claimed a McDonald’s wrap is a favourite order at the fast-food giant when with his kids, despite it not having been on the menu for two years.

The former chancellor, who is trailing in the Tory leadership race by 32-points to frontrunner Liz Truss, spoke about his struggles with modern technology after previously being pictured unable to use a contactless payment card.

The card gaffe led to much ridicule, and this week, he took to Instagram with a picture of him at the popular fast-food chain using one, to hit back at his critics.

Appearing on ITV show This Morning, he was asked, about “criticism for being out of touch” after the card gaffe, responding that it was “very rare that people want to talk about that” on the campaign trail.

Rishi Sunak’s Instagram post using a contactless card

Speaking about his McDonald’s visit, the former chancellor explained he “was there at about 7.45am in the morning so it was not a burger and nuggets. I get a bacon roll with ketchup and the pancakes.”

“If I’m with my daughters then we get the wrap” with “the hash brown and everything it in.”

It later emerged however the wrap had been taken from the menu in 2020 due to Covid and permanently removed in January this year.

A source on Sunak’s campaign later said, according to the BBC, “Rishi has barely seen his kids in the last two-and-a-half years since he became chancellor so there has been almost no opportunity to share a McDonald’s with them.

“He’s hoping they might consider bringing the breakfast wrap back on the menu.”

Sunak also said Johnson’s resignation “went on for a couple of days, it was a bit odd, right? I think people were watching it wondering what was going on.”

He added it was not unfair he was fined for partygate, and that he had “reached out” to the prime minister but “he hasn’t replied”.

Liz Truss is currently 32-points ahead in the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson, which concludes on 5 September.