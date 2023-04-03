WANdisco CEO and CFO quit as external investigation confirms ‘fraudulent irregularities’

David Richards, co-founder and chief executive officer and Erik Miller, chief financial officer, have stepped down from the WANdisco board and leadership team.

Last month WANdisco suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange after finding “potentially fraudulent irregularities” in its books that mean it may have overstated its revenues.

The Sheffield-based firm said the irregularities had been uncovered by an internal investigation.

In a statement this morning the firm said an external investigation had been led by FRP Advisory which focused on the “received purchase orders and related revenue and sales bookings as represented by one senior sales employee”.

The listed firm said that revenues recorded for that time frame should be $9m ($7m) instead of the previously recorded $15m and found over $115m in missing bookings.

“The results of the independent investigation to date continue to support the initial view that the irregularities are as a result of the actions of one senior sales employee. FRP Advisory is continuing to pursue the investigation to reach a conclusion,” WANdisco said.

WANdisco said the pair’s exit is not related to FRP’s findings.

Kenneth Lever will assume the role of executive chairman pending the conclusion of a formal process to appoint a new chief executive and Ijoma Maluza will take the role of interim chief financial officer, effective from 11 April 2023.

“Over the years David and Erik have contributed significant time and effort to establishing and developing WANdisco.

“They remain meaningful shareholders in the business and continue to believe in the long-term, successful future for this company and its unique technology,” Kenneth Lever, executive chairman.