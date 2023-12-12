Wage growth cools slightly giving Bank of England space to hold interest rate

Wage growth fell slightly in the three months to October raising the prospect of the Bank of England holding interest rates this week

Annual wages grew 7.3 per cent in the three months to the end of October, a slight fall on the month before and a figure which will give the Bank of England more freedom to hold interest rates later this week.

The readout is slightly lower than consensus of 7.4 per cent and some way down on the 7.7 per cent growth seen the month before.

Inflation sits at 4.7 per cent. The Office for National Statistics reckons real pay growth is averaging just above 1 per cent.

The figures set the scene for the Bank of England’s last call on interest rates of the year, to be announced Thursday.

The Bank has hit pause after a breakneck period in which the interest rate was hiked 14 times in a row.

Most analysts expect the Bank of England to hold rates this week, with members of the monetary policy committee in wait and see mode.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for August to October 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 75.7%

▪️ unemployment was 4.2%

▪️ economic inactivity was 20.9%



Some believe the Bank’s interest rate hikes have not filtered through into the wider economy yet, and the impacts need to be felt before any further action to strangle money supply.

In its Financial Stability Report published last week, Threadneedle Street’s Financial Policy Committee said higher interest rates continue to put some firms and households “under pressure” but UK corporates in particular were expected to remain “broadly resilient to higher interest rates and weak growth”.

“In aggregate, UK corporates’ ability to service their debts has improved due to strong earnings growth,” the Financial Policy Committee said.

“But the full impact of higher financing costs has not yet passed through to all corporate borrowers and will be felt unevenly, with some smaller or highly leveraged UK firms likely to remain under pressure,” the report continued.

The news was welcomed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who said: “It’s positive to see inflation continue to fall and real wages growing.“

“At the autumn statement, I announced an ambitious set of measures to get more people into work and boost economic growth.“

This includes a significant expansion of health support and an over £9 billion per year tax cut for employees and the self-employed, worth over £450 for the average worker.”

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are also making rate calls this week.