Unlimited attendance at funerals from 17 May under new easing of Covid rules

People in England will be able to attend funerals in unlimited numbers from 17 May, under new plans that will see the 30-person limited scrapped earlier than anticipated.

Under the government’s current roadmap out of lockdown, from 17 May up to 30 people will be able to attend funerals.

However, under new, updated plans, any number of people will be able to come together at funerals to mourn loved ones from 17 May, according to reports.

Social distancing must remain in place, and the 30-person limit will remain in place for weddings.

During the pandemic, many people have been forced to attend funerals virtually via video call.

Elsewhere, the government is expected to announce this week that the ban on overseas holidays will end on 17 May, in a move that will legalise foreign travel for the first time in months.

A traffic light system is expected to be introduced, with countries categorised into green, amber and red tiers.

‘Green’ countries are expected to be limited, with the fewest rules and restrictions in place, while direct flights from ‘red’ countries will be banned, and travellers will face hotel quarantine upon their return home.