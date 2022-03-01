UK’s biggest energy port confirms restrictions on Russian ships

The country’s biggest energy port has confirmed it will not permit the entry of any ships owned, registered or controlled by Russia – or flying the country’s flag.

This follows guidance issued yesterday by the Department for Transport (DfT) to ban all Russian ships from UK ports.

The UK is looking to further isolate Russia from global markets and make its business dealings increasingly difficult, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

At London's Foreign Office where we've just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total BAN of ALL ships with ANY Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports.



Please RT to encourage all countries to do the same in support of the people of #Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/yjI9NRD6E3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 1, 2022

The port revealed it was keen ensure sanctions from the UK Government are applied, and would be seeking clarification from the DfT as to whether sanctions apply to any vessels or cargo arriving at the site.

Mike Ryan, harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We understand and share the strength of feeling around Russian-connected vessels entering the Port of Milford Haven, particularly as our town has strong links with Ukraine in its twinning with the city of Uman. ”

A host of LNG tankers are due to come into port over the coming days, including the 300-metre long Pearl LNG.

City A.M. understands the vessel is carrying gas from Yamal, Sabatta, in north west Russia, and can supply 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.