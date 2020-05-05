UK warns of state-backed cyber criminals 'exploiting' coronavirus crisis

Cyber criminal groups are using the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to target national and international groups responding to the crisis, according to Dominic Raab.

The foreign secretary said today that there was evidence that cyber criminals were “stealing bulk personal data, intellectual property and wider information” and that the groups were “often linked with other state actors”.

The foreign secretary said that the aims for the cyber attacks ranged from espionage to faud.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a joint warning about the attacks.

“We’re working closely with our international partners to respond to the threat, but to also to deter the gangs and the arms of state who are behind them,” Raab said.

“We’re absolutely determined to defeat coronavirus and those trying to exploit the situation for their own nefarious aims.”