UK to give Ukraine 17 specialist war fire engines to protect against Russia attacks

Ministry of Defence (MOD) pic of personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seen here receiving training on specialist firefighting vehicles at RAF Wittering. The UK will provide 17 specialist firefighting vehicles to Ukraine’s fire and rescue services, primarily sourced from the Royal Air Force and Defence Fire and Rescue, with one provided by the Welsh Assembly. Issue date: Friday July 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Ukraine FireEngines. Photo credit should read: Richard Beattie/UK MOD Crown copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The UK will supply Ukraine with 17 specialist fire engines as the war-torn country continues to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

The Rapid Intervention and Major Foam Vehicles, sourced from the Royal Air Force, Defence Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Government, are due to arrive in the coming weeks, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ukrainian military fire service has already conducted a week’s training at RAF Wittering to familiarise themselves with the equipment in preparation.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the vehicles would boost the country’s ability to protect its infrastructure amid the Kremlin’s campaign of missile and drone attacks.

They were delivered from locations around the UK to the Cambridgeshire military base, where personnel are inspecting and preparing them before their onward journey to Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “These specialist firefighting vehicles will boost Ukraine’s ability to protect its infrastructure from Russia’s campaign of missile and drone attacks and continue our support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

Ministry of Defence (MOD) pic of personnel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seen here receiving training on specialist firefighting vehicles at RAF Wittering. Photo credit: Richard Beattie/UK MOD Crown copyright/PA Wire

Defence chief fire officer Sim Nex said: “The Defence Fire and Rescue family are extremely proud of the specialist support which we have been able to facilitate.

“We are confident that the equipment provided to date, and associated training, will directly enhance firefighting capability, as we consider further opportunities to support the Ukrainian Military Fire Service moving forward.”

Air Commodore Jamie Thompson, commander of Global Enablement, said: “Support to Ukraine, through training and the provision of equipment, remains a priority of RAF Global Enablement. We are proud to work alongside our allies in this effort, supplying specialist equipment and training to assure the safety of the Ukrainian people.”

Press Association – Nina Lloyd