UK to donate up to £105m in global emergency pandemic aid

The UK will donate up to £105m in emergency pandemic support as the latest wave of Covid-19 sweeps the world.

With a particular focus on Africa, which has seen the lowest rates of testing throughout the pandemic, the funds will be used to help scale-up tracking systems.

Increased testing will help scientists and government’s gain a better idea of infections rates across the world.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “The global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world and the best way to overcome this awful disease is to unite and stand side by side with our international partners.”

The extra capital will also be pushed towards increasing the supply of ventilators, deep cleaning in public places including schools and improve access to health advice.

While some of the emergency aid will go to the UK’s own science and research into the spread of variants like Omicron.

Earlier on in the pandemic, the UK pledged to donate 100m vaccines to the world, across 30 countries.

Some 30m doses have been delivered so far, with 24.6m feeding into the global COVAX scheme, which is designed to share vaccines with lower-income countries.

And around 5.5m jabs have been donated directly to countries including Kenya, Jamaica and Indonesia.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “The UK is providing vital assistance to help tackle the spread of new variants around the world. This is key to securing our freedom and ending this pandemic once and for all.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe.”