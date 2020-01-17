UK retail sales fell in the “golden quarter” of Christmas trading, the latest statistics showed today in a further sign of the challenges facing the British high street.



In the three months to December 2019, the amount spent and the quantity bought in the retail industry fell 0.9 per cent and one per cent respectively, when compared with the previous three months.

The hugely underwhelming figures sent the value of sterling down 0.26 per cent to $1.3039.

The 0.6 per cent decline in how much shoppers bought during the quarter is the largest drop in more than two years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

Economists had expected a rise of up to 0.5 per cent.



Meanwhile, the amount spent by UK shoppers in December also fell 0.3 per cent, according to the ONS.



In comparison, in the same month of 2018, the amount spent grew 1.5 per cent and the quantity bought increased 0.9 per cent.

UK retail sales woes increase chance of rate cut

Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics, said the drop could convince the Bank of England to cut interest rates later this month.

“December’s outright fall in retail sales, despite a potential boost from the lateness of Black Friday, does not bode well for GDP growth in December and could nudge the [Bank of England’s] Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yet closer still to cutting rates at the end of the month,” he said.

“Not a very merry Christmas for retailers”, Pugh added. “But the election and the removal of some uncertainty could represent a turning point for the economy.

“Indeed, there are signs that sentiment has already turned up. As a result, January might not be quite as bad.”

Food stores suffered a 1.3 per cent drop in the amount bought in December, while clothing saw a drop of two per cent.

Department stores also continued to struggle, reporting a fall in the quantity bought of 1.8 per cent during the month.

‘Hugely disappointing’ figures

Richard Lim, chief executive at research firm Retail Economics, said: “These numbers paint a pretty bleak picture for Christmas trading, especially for the food sector. It’s becoming increasingly clear that shoppers are happily shying away from the main grocers in favour of the discounters as they prioritise value over range.”



“A real jolt for the economy,” Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to EY Item Club, added. “Much weaker than expected and hugely disappointing news.”

Karen Johnson, head of retail and wholesale at Barclays Corporate Banking, saw some positive signs amongst the negative data.

“There are a number of non-market factors that mean the year ahead is unlikely to be all doom and gloom for UK business,” she said.



“As well as some settling in political stability following the General Election, the growing influence of sustainability on consumers seems to be heralding in a new set of opportunities for UK retailers.



“The growth of the ‘conscientious consumer’ means that a greener approach will be key to securing market share in 2020, and, whilst this may pose a challenge to established business practices, it also provides a clear opportunity to stand out in an increasingly competitive environment.”

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said the General Election, Brexit and wet weather had provided the ingredients for an underwhelming Christmas for retailers.



“December trading was always going to be a challenge for retailers, given the late timing and continued interest in Black Friday bringing forward sales to November,” she added.

