UK reports 8,044 cases of Omicron variant, bringing total to over 45k infections

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 13: People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas’s Hospital in Westminster on December 13, 2021 in London, England. Last night, the government announced it was accelerating its Covid-19 booster programme due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The UK now intends to offer every adult a booster jab before the end of the year. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Another 91,743 Covid cases have been reported in the UK today, including 8,044 cases of the Omicron variant.

The number of cases is almost 9,000 higher than yesterday, bucking a trend where Monday’s figure is normally lower due to a delay in data reporting across the weekend.

The total number of Omicron cases in the UK is now 45,145, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The daily number of Omicron cases reported today is a third down on yesterday’s figure of 12,133.

The agency also said there had been 44 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Cabinet ministers met virtually this afternoon to discuss potential additional measures to curb the spread of the variant.

According to newspaper reports, ministers pushed back and that restrictions, lasting between 2 weeks and a month, were now more likely to be introduced after Christmas.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening about talk of further measures, Boris Johnson said: “We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron under control and we can rule nothing out”