UK quarantine ends for 59 countries

Passengers from abroad landing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks as the government relaxed quarantine rules.

Travellers from 59 countries and 14 overseas British territories are now exempt from the ban, although people from the US – where cases are still spiking – and Canada must still quarantine themselves.

Read more: End of quarantine: Where can you go on holiday this summer?

And Scotland said it will continue with the measures in place to protect the country from others with higher infection rates.

The relaxation of quarantine rules applies to travellers arriving from Friday morning. Those who have landed in the past two weeks must still complete their self-isolation periods.

Quarantine came into force in June and travellers were asked to pick an address where they would complete their self-isolation. Fines of up to £1,000 would hit anyone who failed to self-isolate.

Alongside the US and Canada, visitors from Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China must still obey quarantine rules.

The move, effective in both England and Northern Ireland on July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return.

It follows an announcement yesterday that English beauty salons, tanning shops and tattooists can reopen from Monday.

Read more: Beauty salons, massage parlours and gyms set to reopen in England next week

Gyms and indoor swimming pools will also reopen from 25 July.

Theatres, opera, dance and music to venues can begin outdoors performances from this weekend. And club cricket may return from Saturday.