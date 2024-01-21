UK politicians slam Netanyahu’s opposition to two-state solution

Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a two-state solution has been criticised by Grant Shapps and Yvette Cooper. Photos: PA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a two-state solution in Gaza has been criticised by Grant Shapps and Yvette Cooper as “disappointing” and “unacceptable”.

Talking to Sky News, the defence secretary said: “I think it’s disappointing to hear Benjamin Netanyahu saying he doesn’t believe in a two-state solution. In fairness, he’s said that all of his political career, as far as I can tell.

“I don’t think we get to a solution unless we have a two-state solution.”

It came after Netanyahu doubled down on his rejection of Palestinian sovereignty as part of a post-war plan, saying his country needs full security control over the Palestinian territories.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday: “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state.”

But the US under President Joe Biden has argued a two-state solution is essential for long-term stability, and Shapps insisted that the UK “certainly remains wedded to that”.

He also told the BBC that “Palestinians deserve a sovereign state. Israel deserves to have the full ability to defend itself, its own security”.

While Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper on Sunday echoed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying: “Those words from Netanyahu were completely unacceptable.”

She added: “Statehood of a people is not in the gift of its neighbour, it is the right of a people and it is the right of the Palestinian people.”

Pressure is increasing on Israel to lessen the intensity of the military offensive in Gaza, with the US White House calling it the “right time” to reduce hostilities, after months of bombings.

Around 130 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas captivity, according to Israel.

It came as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf accused political leaders of viewing Palestinian blood as “cheap” as he criticised a lack of support for citizens in Gaza.

The First Minister has been outspoken in his calls for a ceasefire, more aid to Gazans and a refugee scheme after his mother and father-in-law were trapped there while visiting family.

Yousaf was asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if he believed people placed a “different value” on the lives of Muslims and Palestinians, and replied: “Without a shadow of a doubt.”