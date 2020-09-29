UK mortgage approvals climbed further in August, hitting a 13-year high as pent-up demand post-lockdown continued to boost the housing market.

Mortgage approvals for the month were 84,700, according to new data from the Bank of England — the highest rate of approvals since October 2007.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had predicted that 71,300 mortgages would be approved during the period.

Mortgage lending in the UK accelerated in July as consumers, rising to seven times the lows hit during the coronavirus lockdown.

More to follow.