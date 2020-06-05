UK house prices drop for third month running as coronavirus bites

UK house prices fell for the third month in a row in May as coronavirus continued to plague the property market, according to a closely watched gauge.

However, the drop slowed compared to April. Prices fell 0.2 per cent month on month in May, the Halifax house price index showed, compared with a 0.6 per cent drop in April.

A gauge from lender Nationwide earlier in the week said that house prices plunged by 1.7 per cent in May, however. The Nationwide figure was the fastest fall since the financial crisis in 2009.

Halifax said: “It should still be noted that with a limited number of transactions available, calculating average house prices remains challenging and increased volatility is to be expected.”

The Halifax gauge said that house prices had fallen 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This will please first-time buyers but is bad news for owners, property firms and speculators. The bank said the average UK house price was £237,808 in May.

There were some signs of activity picking up in May, however. Signs of life follow the complete suspension of the market in April.

The government relaxed some of the coronavirus restrictions in England the middle of May. This included allowing viewings of houses to resume, as well as construction work.

Will UK house prices fall further?

“The mid-month relaxation of restrictions in England, allowing estate agents and conveyancers to restart operations, brought much-needed positive news,” said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax.

Property website Zoopla reported an 88 per cent rise in online demand after the restrictions were eased. It said this was likely because of a large build-up while the property market was suspended. Zoopla said demand will probably lessen in the coming weeks.

Despite this, many analysts have said they expect UK house prices to tumble further this year. A five per cent drop is commonly cited. Millions have had pay cuts or lost their jobs and have lost their appetite for big-ticket purchases.

Yet Galley said: “Looking ahead, we expect market activity to increase progressively as restrictions are eased further across the whole of the UK.”

He added: “We continue to have confidence in the underlying health of the housing market over the long-term.”