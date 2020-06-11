UK house prices crash to 10-year low

UK house prices fell to their lowest level in a decade in May, as the coronavirus lockdown continued to batter the housing market.

A survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) released today showed that UK house prices slumped to a net balance of minus 32 per cent in May, marking the lowest prices since 2010.

This deepened April’s low of minus 22 per cent, as the housing market froze following the closure of estate agents and the banning of house viewings.

As the UK entered lockdown in March, buyers and sellers were told to delay any sales and cancel viewings. Lenders were told to divert resources to deal with requests for payment holidays.

But there are signs of recovery on the horizon as estate agents begin to reopen.

Rics forecast house prices to gain momentum over the next 12 months, as new buyer enquiries recovered from a record low of minus 94 per cent in April to minus 5 per cent last month. Near-term sales expectations are now broadly flat, Rics said.

What the experts say

Rics chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said house sales that had been put on hold during the lockdown were now largely going through.

“But it remains to be seen how sustained this improvement will prove,” he added, noting caution about a potential jump in unemployment when the government’s jobs retention programme expires at the end of October and redundancies are handed out.

Property website Zoopla yesterday said that house sales in England had recovered since the government allowed estate agents to reopen last month, although London lags behind the rest of the country and markets in Scotland and Wales remain closed.

Google Trends data compounded signs that demand has rebounded, with online searches for the three most popular housing websites — Rightmove, Zoopla and Onthemarket — last month holding on to 76 per cent of January’s level.

“May’s Rics survey provides more evidence that housing market activity recovered quickly after the government permitted home-seekers to view properties in person and surveyors to inspect properties again,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

However, Tombs added he “remained concerned” that housing demand will “peter out later this year, once some of the pent-up demand has faded”.

Data released last week by Halifax showed that the average UK house price dropped 0.2 per cent in May to £237,808.

How coronavirus will change the housing market

The lockdown showed signs of permanent change for the housing market, with 81 per cent of people surveyed expressing an increased desire for a garden or balcony.

Three quarters of people surveyed said they now valued property near green space more.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of respondents predicted there will be a fall in appeal for tower blocks.

More than half said they were less likely to seek property in urban spaces, showing signs that property outside of metropolitan areas might tick up.

