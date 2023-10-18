UK entrepreneurs see Labour as ‘party of business’, survey finds

A survey shows 43% of business leaders feel that Labour understands what their businesses need to succeed, against 26% who did not.

Entrepreneurs in the UK see Labour as the ‘party of business’, according to a survey of more than 500 business leaders.

The report from think tank The Entrepreneurs Network and law firm Mishcon de Reya concluded business founders believe Labour politicians best understand the needs of their firms.

It comes after last month’s Labour party conference attracted high interest from business as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves ruled out a wealth tax and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds addressed a new SME Sunday event for small and medium-sized firms.

A total of 43 per cent of respondents agreed Labour Party politicians understood what their businesses need to succeed, against 26 per cent who did not.

Meanwhile, 35 per cent said the Conservatives understood their needs, compared to 37 per cent who disagreed.

The Liberal Democrats, Greens and SNP trailed behind with net approval scores of five per cent, minus two per cent and minus three per cent respectively.

“Lately, founders in the UK have faced Brexit, a global pandemic, economic disruption and political chaos – so it’s no surprise that their usual optimism has gone into reverse,” said Eamonn Ives, from The Entrepreneurs Network.

“Whatever happens in the next 12 months, if we want to grow the economy and tackle other problems in society, it’s imperative that we give entrepreneurs the conditions they need to flourish.”

The report added that parties across the board performed better among leaders of larger businesses, almost half of whom held a dim view of the Conservatives.

A Savanta poll for the New Statesman earlier this month revealed 45 per cent of business leaders ranked Labour as the best party for business, compared to 32 per cent for the Tories.

And the party’s latest figures show the number of attendees at Labour’s business forum has risen by 50 per cent in a year.

A Conservative Party spokesperson told City A.M.: “Labour’s obscene spending plans are anything but business friendly. Their plot to borrow billions a year will fuel inflation and can only be financed by tax hikes. Only the Conservatives have a sensible economic plan to half inflation and grow the economy.”