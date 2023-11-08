UK ditches company working time rules in further post-Brexit red tape cuts

UK ditches company working time rules as post-Brexit red tape slashing continues.

The government is tackling out-of-date UK regulations by amending several post-Brexit retained EU laws — ensuring those like working time rules are “fit for purpose” to further jobs growth.

A reduction of time-consuming reporting requirements and simplified calculations for annual leave and holiday pay under the Working Time Regulations are part of the reforms, as well as “streamlining” the regulations that come with new-owner business transfers.

Business Minister, Kevin Hollinrake said: “These reforms ensure our employment regulations are fit for purpose while maintaining our strong record on workers’ rights, which are some of the highest in the world.

“Seizing these benefits of Brexit, including a saving of £1 billion for businesses, will support the private sector and workers alike and are vital to stimulating economic growth, innovation and job creation.”

The proposals aren’t meant to disrupt UK workers’ rights, rather than instead remove operational bureaucracy to benefit from post-Brexit “freedoms.”

FSB National Chair Martin McTague said: “We welcome these sensible changes, striking a balance for workers while offering clarity for employers. It’s good to see the Government cutting through excessive burdens without losing the benefits of regulations.

“We’re eager to see a system that’s clear-cut, cost-effective and easy for small businesses to roll out, so these announcements are a crucial step forward.”

In a statement last month, business secretary Kemi Badenoch said the government would kick off an “in-depth review” of how regulators work in the UK.

These reforms further the government’s bid to strip back red tape and find “post-Brexit regulatory advantages”.