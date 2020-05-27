UK coronavirus lockdown: When will hairdressers reopen?

Hairdressers and barbers have been closed for more than nine weeks after they were ordered to shut their doors during the UK coronavirus lockdown announced on 23 March.

Searches for “how to cut hair” have increased 412.2 per cent since the beginning of lockdown, while searches for “how to shave your head” have soared 277.8 per cent, according to research by Cosmetify.

But before you resort to a DIY hair cut, this is what you need to know about when salons will reopen in the UK after lockdown.

When will hairdressers reopen?

The government has set out a road map to reopen the economy after the UK coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minister confirmed at the weekend that the government will push forward with it plan to reopen some high street businesses next month.

Non-essential retailers in England will open from 15 June, while car showrooms and outdoor markets have been given the go-ahead to open from 1 June.

However, hairdressers and beauty salons in England are not expected to reopen until 4 July at the earliest, as there is thought to be a higher level of risk involved.

According to the government’s lockdown easing plan, close contact is inherent in salons, meaning reopening “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

The government will assess the risk closer to the time, to decide whether its five tests for easing the UK coronavirus lockdown have been met.

The tests are the NHS’s ability to cope, a sustained fall in the daily death rate, the level of infection decreasing to manageable levels, testing and PPE capacity at sufficient levels and that easing will not result in a second spike of infection.

How will hairdressers reopen after the UK coronavirus lockdown?

The government has not yet published guidelines for how the industry will operate after the UK coronavirus lockdown.

However, social distancing measures are expected to be put in place, and ramped up hygiene and cleaning procedures will be enforced.

L’Oreal, which is partnered with 25,000 salons, has published a support guide to help businesses reopen after the lockdown.

It is likely that more appointments will be pre-booked, rather than salons accepting walk-in customers, and payments will be made electronically. Hairdressers will be advised to step up handwashing and tool disinfecting practices.

Millie Kendall, British Beauty Council chief executive, said: “As hair salons plan for what is likely to be a staged return to work, we are working closely with patrons such as L’Oréal to determine what principles will help us do this well – and central to these principles will be how we take care of our people.

“Guidelines are being drawn up collaboratively to help salon owners and their teams to be aware not only of the risks and precautionary measures, but also the potential benefits of this new phase ahead, including the promotion of more supportive and connected workplaces and teams.”