UK consumer confidence rises but forecasts remain bleak

Consumer confidence in the UK improved by two points this month but still remains near all-time low levels as inflation eats away at people’s wages and dampens the outlook for personal finances.

On Friday, GfKs monthly consumer index, which measures changes in personal finance for UK citizens rose in December to -42 from a score of -44 recorded in November.

Numbers in December mark a third consecutive monthly improvement in consumer confidence however, the index has trailed around the -40 mark or worse for the past eight months.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said that the consecutive eight months around the -40 mark recorded this year was a first for the index, which started measuring consumer confidence in the country back in 1974.

” As we enter the festive season, the Overall Index Score is still depressed and, with scant seasonal joy at present no immediate prospect of good news, it is unlikely we will see a rebound in confidence anytime soon”, Staton said.

Other takeaways from GfK’s long-running consumer confidence report include a four-point drop from -24 in November to -28 in December for consumers’ perceived personal financial situation over the past 12 months. The current reading is 23 points worse than in December 2021.

Looking forward, consumer expectations of their personal financial situation in the next 12 months remained at -29, unchanged from last month’s expectations which were up from -34 points in October – 30 points lower than this time a year ago.

