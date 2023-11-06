UK climate group secures £3m investment from Barclays

Sustainable Ventures, which was first launched in 2011, and helps provide business support and coworking spaces for startups which help tackle climate issues.

A UK business which helps climate-based tech startups has secured a £3m investment from Barclays to drive its expansion in the UK.

The cash injection was provided by Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, a programme set up by the bank to invest £500m in startups by 2027.

Sustainable Ventures said that the funds will help entrepreneurs in the UK and will also spur on the company’s expansion plans with the group planning on opening a site in Manchester in 2024.

Its move to Manchester will also assist the region in meeting its accelerated 2038 net zero target whilst providing green jobs and a boost to the economy.

“The UK with its world-leading universities, research and manufacturing capabilities has the potential to be the global hub for climate tech companies that become future unicorns,” Steven Poulter, head of principal structuring and investments at Barclays, said.

“Through Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, the bank is investing its own capital in Sustainable Ventures’ UK expansion to support growth at pace for these innovative low-carbon solutions leveraging our experience as an advisor, bank and investor.”