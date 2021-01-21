The UK’s foreign office has appointed lifelong civil servant Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby as the country’s new ambassador to the EU.

Croisdale-Appleby will take over the role, after former holder Sir Tim Barrow was shifted to a different civil service job.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “As we begin a new chapter in our relationship with the EU, I am delighted to appoint Lindsay as Head of the United Kingdom Mission (UKMis) to the European Union.

“His previous knowledge and expertise will be vital as our friendly cooperation with the EU continues.”

Croisdale-Appleby said he was “delighted” to take up the role “following the agreement of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the end of last year”.

The role was created last year, after the UK left the EU on 31 January.