Uber launches appeal over TfL London ban

Uber has today submitted an appeal against Transport for London’s (TfL) decision to ban the ride-hailing app from operating in the capital.



TfL last month stripped Uber of its licence, stating that a “pattern of failures” left passengers at risk.

The transport body said the Silicon Valley firm had unlicensed operators upload photos on other people’s accounts, leading to at least 14,000 trips involving these fraudulent drivers.



All these journeys were uninsured and some of the drivers were unlicensed, including one person who previously had their licence revoked by TfL.



Another issue saw banned drivers make new accounts and continue to pick up passengers, further “compromising passenger safety”.



TfL also found a number of Uber drivers did not have proper insurance to operate.



Uber’s UK general manager Jamie Heywood branded the decision “extraordinary and wrong” and confirmed the company would appeal.



“We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety,” he said.

“TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond.”



The appeal will kickstart a potentially lengthy legal process, during which time Uber can continue to operate in London.