U-turn: Plans to close hundreds of railway ticket offices scrapped after public backlash

The government has been forced into a U-turn, as proposals to close hundreds of ticket offices in the UK will be scrapped following backlash from watchdogs, unions and the public.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said today that the government had asked rail operators to withdraw their proposals for the widespread closure of station ticket offices in England.

The BBC had first reported the U-turn, citing rail industry sources. Harper confirmed in an afternoon statement that “the proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers, and so the government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.”

It came after two major rail and transport regulators released reports into a public consultation held over the proposals, with both objecting to the plans.

LondonTravelWatch, the regulator for transport in the capital, said today it had received 750,000 responses from individuals and organisations involved in the consultation, with 99 per cent objecting to the closures.

“We do not feel that all of the issues raised have been fully addressed and have written today to each company formally objecting to their proposals,” the watchdog added.

Transport Focus, the regulator for transport passengers and road users across the UK, also objected to the proposals.

Plans for the mass closure of ticket offices had been presented rail operating companies, who are looking to cut costs. Operators argue only 12 per cent of tickets are now bought at the station booths, but unions have responded furiously.

But MPs, unions and disability groups have raised concerns the plans would restrict access at hundreds of stations and cause thousands of job losses.

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh called it “shambolic” and a “humiliating climbdown.”

“Tory ministers have serious questions to answer on their colossal waste of taxpayers’ money after spending months on these flawed proposals. This is yet another example of how this broken government’s time is up.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said today’s decision was a resounding victory for passengers, community groups and rail workers.

“We are now calling for an urgent summit with the government, train operating companies, disabled and community organisations and passenger groups to agree a different route for the rail network that guarantees the future of our ticket offices and stations staff jobs to delivers a safe, secure and accessible service that puts passengers before profit,” he said.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) – which represents rail operating groups – said: “Train companies committed to a genuine consultation, and worked closely with passenger bodies to build and improve on the original plans.”

“These proposals were about adapting the railway to the changing needs of customers in the smartphone era, balanced against the significant financial challenge faced by the industry as it recovers from the pandemic.”