BREAKING: Another new mutation of Covid-19 spreading in UK from South Africa

A new mutation of Covid-19 is spreading in the United Kingdom, having arrived from South Africa.

The variant, which is considered to be even faster to spread than the mutation announced last week, is highly contagious.

Read more: Almost all of southern England plunged into Tier 4 on Boxing Day

Anybody who has been to South Africa in the last two weeks, and any close contacts of anybody who has been there, must quarantine.

There are currently two known cases of the variant in the UK.

“We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for their science,” he said.

“This virus is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new virus.”

Read more: Patel refuses to rule out further Tier 4 restrictions as mutant virus spreads

He said the UK is quarantining new cases, and placing restrictions on travel from South Africa.

Anyone who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight and anyone who is a close contact of someone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight must quarantine immediately, said Hancock.

The health secretary announced the news in a Downing Street press conference.

He said the law would be changed to ensure people did indeed stay at home.

Dr Susan Hopkins, who was also at the press conference, said the UK was still learning about the South African variant.

“We are pretty confident that the system we have in place will help control the spread,” she said.