Two Met officers jailed for taking photos of murdered sisters

Pc Deniz Jaffer departs The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on May 27, 2021 in London, England. Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, have each been charged with one count of misconduct in public office for taking and sharing photos they took of themselves with the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in Fryant Country Park, Wembley. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Two police officers who took photos with the bodies of murdered sisters and shared them on Whatsapp have been jailed for two years and nine months.

Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33 both worked were assigned to guard the scene of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman’s murder after the women were found dead in the bushes of Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

The officers left their posts to take photos of the dead women and shared them to a Whatsapp group as well as with members of the public. PC Lewis created an image on his phone in which he superimposed his own face in a ‘selfie’ pose in front of the bodies.

Today both men were sentenced at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, said the behaviour of the officers was “shameful,” “unprofessional,” and deeply insensitive.

“Our thoughts are once more with the family and friends of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. I am so sorry that during the most difficult time in their lives the actions of these two officers caused them so much additional pain and distress,” said Ball.

“Today former PCs Jaffer and Lewis have been punished for their actions which were utterly unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply insensitive,” Ball added.

In June, Henry, 46, and Smallman, 27, were murdered by an 18-year-old man who believed he was fulfilling a Satanic pact by “sacrificing” the women in exchange for a lottery win.

The killer attacked the women whilst they were celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday. The women’s bodies were discovered by Smallman’s boyfriend hours later.

Images of the crime scene were shared by the officers to a Whatsapp group called the ‘A Team’ which had 41 officers as members. PCs Jaffer and Lewis both used the disrespectful and derogatory term “dead birds” to describe the murdered sisters while sharing the images.

“All of us in the Met and wider policing are horrified by their shameful behaviour,” Ball added.

