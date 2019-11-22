Thousands of TSB customers 'left without wages' in payments glitch

TSB has been rocked by a fresh technical issue this morning as customers complained about an overnight delay of payments into accounts.

The embattled bank has apologised to customers this morning, promising to ensure that people will not be left out-of-pocket after some payments into TSB accounts were delayed last night.

Social media pressure

TSB customers expressed their frustration with the bank on social media.

A flood of customers said on Twitter that they would be switching banks after the latest fiasco, which comes on the back of a major IT meltdown that the bank suffered last year.

City A.M. understands the bank is working to solve the problem but that it is unlikely to do so before the afternoon.

The lender said its customer service helpline “may be busy” and apologised for delays as account users sought to find an explanation for the error.

Some payments into TSB accounts have been delayed overnight and we are working to process these as soon as possible today. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out-of-pocket. (1/2) — TSB (@TSB) November 22, 2019

Am done with you guys am moving banks — Craig Tallent (@craig_tallent) November 22, 2019

@TSB Checking for my wages this morning and it's not there, one of your customer service people have said they are "confident" my wages will be in today. Waiting game to see if my bills will be paid now – totally unacceptable. — Fevvy (@happilyheatherx) November 22, 2019

“It’s getting ridiculous now. Unable to login to internet banking and now wages haven’t gone in. Completely unacceptable!,” tweeted one customer.

Another added: “I will be seeking compensation for this TSB, I urge everyone else affected to as well. I’m now stressing about the bills that are not gonna be paid today!”

Extremely annoying! I wanted to use money, my wages, to buy some pre sale concert tickets today that go on sale at 10am. They'll be gone quickly and now I won't have the funds to try unless it's cleared by then. If not I'll have no chance! Cheers TSB — Paul Wallace (@paultakeone) November 22, 2019

One customer said he had wanted to buy pre-sale concert tickets that went on sale at 10am but now would not be able to without the funds in his account.

It is not yet clear how many customers have been affected by the outage.

Another outage

The difficulties come just a week after TSB bosses apologised for an IT meltdown from last year that left nearly 2m TSB customers without access to online banking.

City law firm Slaughter and May has concluded in a report that TSB’s board lacked “common sense” in the run-up to an IT outage which left 2m TSB customers without access to online banking.

TSB said that customers needing emergency cash can contact the bank via the number on the back of their card.

The 250-page report found that the IT fiasco was in large part caused by elements of two data centres being built to support a new platform were, in certain aspects, configured inconsistently.

“Ill-judged”

Slaughter and May concluded that the firm’s head of IT, Carlos Abarca, made an “ill-judged” assessment of TSB’s preparedness ahead of its systems launch.

Sabis, the IT services arm of TSB’s Spanish owner Sabadell, “was not ready to operate the new platform”, the group also said.

TSB’s executive chairman Richard Meddings, who apologised this morning for the outage, said that some of Slaughter and May’s conclusions “do not paint a full picture” or “arrive at the same conclusion as other reports”.