The US House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the prospect of impeaching sitting US President Donald Trump today.

Despite a mountain of evidence showing Trump asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, the President has insisted that he did nothing wrong.

The House Rules Committee has approved six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment today, in a fiery conclusion that could make Trump the third US President to be impeached.

When will the Trump impeachment vote happen?

Debate on the articles of impeachment began at 9am EST (2pm GMT) and can be live-streamed on C-SPAN. Time will be divided between Republicans and Democrats and if the motion is passed then a trial will begin in the Senate.

The House of Representatives will vote on the articles at the end of the debate.

Why is there a Trump impeachment vote?

The inquiry alleges that President Trump abused the power of the presidency to pursue investigations into rival Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and support the debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump is accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate Democrat Joe Biden with the threat of withholding military aid.

The day before the call, Trump suspended an approved $400m (£306m) payment to Ukraine.

At the heart of the debate is whether there was so-called quid pro quo by doing so: did Trump withhold the aid until Ukraine agreed to investigate Biden?

A whistleblower had reported Trump to the house judiciary committee. “I am deeply concerned that the actions described … constitute ‘a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order’,” they said.

A week after Trump placed pre-approved military aid to Ukraine on hold, the July 25 phone call took place.

“I would like you to do us a favour though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.” he said in the phone conversation.

What does Trump say about the inquiry?

Trump wrote a letter to house speaker Nancy Pelosi last night expressing his “strongest and most powerful protest” against the impeachment. In the letter he referred to the proceedings as “declaring war on American Democracy.”

Trump tweeted today asking, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today”, seemingly accepting that the vote will pass.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019 Seemingly accepting his fate, Trump tweeted: “I will be impeached”

Will the impeachment vote pass?

It is widely expected the articles of impeachment will pass the House. Trump himself has tweeted seeming to acknowledge impeachment as the most likely outcome.

However, it is almost a certainty that the Republican-controlled Senate will refuse to approve it.

Trump will remain in office and suggests impeachment could give him a boost heading into the next election.

In last night’s letter to Nancy Pelosi he wrote: “I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election.”

The senate leader, Mitch McConnell has said: “I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate.”

“This is a political process,” he added. The senate is controlled by a Republican majority, leading many to conclude that impeachment in the house will be merely symbolic.

Public support for impeachment has remained steady around 48 per cent since October, according to a Real Clear Politics average of polls. However, support fell behind opposition on 15 December and now 46.9 per cent of Americans back impeachment with 47.6 per cent being opposed.

Do Democrats back a Trump impeachment?

Of the prominent Democratic contenders for the party’s 2020 nomination, all have backed impeachment proceedings against Trump at some point.

Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts was among the earliest, declaring her support after the Mueller report. Front-runner Joe Biden was among the last, throwing his weight behind impeachment after the allegations about Ukraine emerged.