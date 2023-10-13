Trezor unveils new hardware wallets as it celebrates 10-year anniversary

Hardware wallet company Trezor has launched a set of three affordable tools aimed at helping crypto novices with self-custody.

The line-up of products consists of the simple Trezor Safe 3 secure hardware wallet, the backup solution Trezor Keep Metal, and the limited edition ‘Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin only’ in celebration of the firm’s 10-year anniversary.

“Bitcoin, and the wider cryptocurrency sector, has been with us now for 14 years. It is no longer a niche interest,” said CEO Matěj Žák.

“There are 420 million crypto owners worldwide and, according to predictions, this number will more than double by 2027 to almost a billion — one in eight of the global population. Events over the last year or so have demonstrated the risks people are taking when they entrust the custody of their cryptocurrencies to centralised exchanges.

“Time and again, we’ve seen the reality of ‘not your keys, not your coins’ play out. As we approach the next wave of Bitcoin adoption, we’ve introduced some compelling new devices that enable crypto novices and newcomers to enjoy the security and peace of mind that comes with owning and safeguarding their own crypto.”

The Czech company says it will donate €21 from each sale to support the Trezor Academy, a Bitcoin education initiative.