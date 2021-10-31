Trainee lawyers clocking off at 11.30pm on average, survey shows

New data shows that US law firm Kirkland & Ellis has an average finishing time of 11.30pm for its trainee solicitors.

Surveying 2,500 lawyers, Legal Cheek reported that trainees and junior associates are working longer hours across the board, with a particular surge in private equity clients for the major firms. This has meant unsociable hours, solicitor burnout and a high churn of staff for the big City law firms.

Close contenders for the latest clock-off time were Ropes & Gray and US law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, who had respective finishing times of 10.51pm and 10.17pm for their trainees.

However, money talks, and Kirkland & Ellis, the highest-grossing law firm in the world, advised on deals worth around $19bn between March and September this year.

Moreover, Weil announced in July that it would be giving its qualified solicitors a $25,000 (£18,000) pay increase.