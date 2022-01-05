Trading platform Open Mineral boosts development plans with double hire

Swiss raw material trading platform Open Mineral has boosted its development plans with the double appointment of former Glencore executive Nico Paraskevas and co-founding partner of Concord Resources Kareem Barbir.

Paraskevas is already an investor in Open Mineral and took part in its latest funding round,

He will join as a senior advisor for the Zug-based company.

Previously, he was the head of copper marketing at mining giant Glencore and chief financial officer for Katanga Mining Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore.

Meanwhile, Kareem Barbir is joining as head of commercial.

He has previously held senior roles, including head of concentrates trading and senior strategist in major companies such as Noble Group, Nyrstar and Trafigura.

Open Mineral is a sovereign and venture-backed technology marketplace, which aims to enhance profitability of copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver raw material trading.

It was set up in 2016 by former Glencore traders Boris Eykher and Ilya Chernilovskiy.

Among its investors are Mubadala Investment Company, Statkraft and Lingfeng Capital.