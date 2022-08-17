Drought plagues supply chains as Toyota and Apple supplier Foxconn latest hit

Toyota and Apple supplier Foxconn, among others in south west China, have paused their plant operations as drought continues to further jeopardise supply chains amid the pandemic.

The Sichuan province announced today that it must suspend energy supplies to factories in several cities as drought hits its hydropower supply, the Financial Times first reported.

The car manufacturer confirmed operations in the region will be put on hold from Monday until Saturday.

Foxconn, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, assured that the suspension of operations has not yet had a major impact on production.

Just last week concerns were raised over the German Rhine River – Europe’s second longest river – where water levels have fallen significantly during recent heatwaves.

Shallow waters have forced a host of vessels off the river or prompted ships to sail with around a quarter of their usual cargo.