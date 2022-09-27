Tory chair calls on Starmer to discipline MP over alleged racism against Kwarteng
The chair of the Conservative party has called on Sir Keir Starmer to withdraw the Labour whip from an MP for alleged racist comments against Kwasi Kwarteng.
Tory chair Jake Berry said Starmer must “unequivocally condemn” the comments by Labour MP Rupa Huq that the chancellor is “superficially” a black man.
Huq told an event at the Labour conference that “if you hear him on Today programme, you wouldn’t know he’s black”.
Berry said that he had “serious concerns” about Huq’s comments.
“I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist and that the Labour whip will be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence,” he wrote to Starmer