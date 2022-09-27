Tory chair calls on Starmer to discipline MP over alleged racism against Kwarteng

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: UK Chancellor of The Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street on September 23, 2022 in London, England. Amongst other recent economic announcements including an increase in interest rates, a 1.25 percent rise in National Insurance will be scrapped from November 6th as new Prime Minister Liz Truss enacts measures to combat the cost of living crisis. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The chair of the Conservative party has called on Sir Keir Starmer to withdraw the Labour whip from an MP for alleged racist comments against Kwasi Kwarteng.

Tory chair Jake Berry said Starmer must “unequivocally condemn” the comments by Labour MP Rupa Huq that the chancellor is “superficially” a black man.

Huq told an event at the Labour conference that “if you hear him on Today programme, you wouldn’t know he’s black”.

Berry said that he had “serious concerns” about Huq’s comments.

“I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist and that the Labour whip will be withdrawn from Rupa Huq as a consequence,” he wrote to Starmer