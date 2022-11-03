Time for celebrations? Mars trials Bounty ban for Christmas

Celebrations: No bounty.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Mars Wrigley has removed the controversial coconut Bounty from celebrations boxes.

The popular assortment of chocolates will be without the blue-wrappered treat after research showed 40 per cent of Brits want it barred permanently.

No Bounty Celebrations will be available at 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations s from 8 November until 18 December.

Mars Wrigley, which produces the chocolates, said for these limited-edition tubs, there would be extra Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and Maltesers.

Research for the brand found almost 20 per cent would be irritated if Celebrations were only made out of Bounty, and almost 60 per cent said it would lead to a family argument.

The poll of 2,000 Brits also showed more than 20 per cent liked Bounty the least of all Celebrations, while 18 per cent view it as the best chocolate in the box.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer, said: ‘Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty. Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.”

“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.’