This week in Boeing: Fresh whistleblower allegations, March delivery slowdown and another flight incident

Boeing has faced intense scrutiny since January.

Crisis-hit Boeing has faced another turbulent week as it grappled with several more troubling developments in the space of a few days.

Problems kicked off with yet another incident involving a Boeing aircraft on Sunday. The engine cowling of a 787-8, operated by Southwest Airlines, fell off during takeoff at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration promptly launched an investigation, piling even more regulatory pressure on a company still under the microscope after January’s Alaska Airlines incident.

Things went downhill from there. In a quarterly update, Boeing revealed aeroplane deliveries had fallen by over a third year-on-year, as 737 MAX production dipped due to increased checks and audits.

That meant the embattled aircraft manufacturer has fallen even further behind its rival Airbus, which also reported its delivery figures this week.

The French group sent 142 planes to airlines worldwide in the first three months, boosted by a bumper March.

Shares in both companies have deviated since the turn of the year; Airbus is up over 16 per cent, while Boeing is down over 31 per cent.

But the worst news for the company came on Tuesday, when new whistleblower allegations claimed the firm was aware of safety flaws in manufacturing the 787 Dreamliner, one of its largest passenger jet aircraft.

Sam Salehpour told the New York Times a section of the Dreamliner’s fuselage was not fastened together properly, leaving an Alaska Airlines’ style mid-flight break up possible in future.

A company spokesman argued there was “no impact on durability or safe longevity to the airframe,” after Salehpour blamed the issue on changes to how the sections were fitted and fastened together on the assembly line.

The FAA is now investigating the claims. It seems the watchdog has a lot on its plate.

Boeing was approached for comment.