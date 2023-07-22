This new Hitchcock documentary is a must-see for film buffs

Hours and hours of footage are dedicated to examining the work of the late Alfred Hitchcock, but what would the director himself have to say if he were here to reflect on his legacy? That’s the premise at the centre of Mark Cousins’ new film, continuing the historical analysis he began with the epic documentary The Story of Film.

Impressionist Alistair McGowan voices Hitch, narrating over excerpts from his movies in the role of the great director. It’s an effective twist on the usual Cousins formula, which swaps out his hushed Northern Irish tones for something that feels more direct.

This fictional Hitchcock makes observations on the modern world, and how his art was always meant to drag us out of our comfort zone. Little snippets, like insisting audiences are left in the dark for 30 seconds after watching Psycho, show the level to which he was committed to that aim.

As the film goes on, it’s easy to believe this is an archive recording, as McGowan’s breaths and turns of phrase feel authentic to Hitchcock’s public persona. Recent analysis and accusations, including from iconic Hitchcock lead Tippi Hedren, revealed him to be abusive and problematic behind the scenes.

Cousins doesn’t reflect that in his creation, but nor does he cover it up. Despite the title, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock keeps the work front and centre, allowing you to look at how and why these stories were made without canonising the creator. A must-see for movie buffs who want to look behind the thrills.

