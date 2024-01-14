‘This caps it all’: Manchester United deal is highlight of Ratcliffe’s career

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS talks to Sir Alex Ferguson in the directors box ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his minority investment in Manchester United the most exciting experience of his varied career in business and sport.

The British billionaire founded and still runs chemicals giant Ineos, and has taken his brand into Formula 1, road cycling, America’s Cup sailing and international rugby union.

But he says the deal to buy 25 per cent of boyhood club United from the Glazer family, subject to Premier League ratification, has eclipsed his previous ventures.

“I have done a few exciting things, but this caps it all. There’s no question about that,” Ratcliffe said ahead of United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 71-year-old from Greater Manchester was attending his first game at Old Trafford since his investment into United was confirmed on Christmas Eve.

“It’s the first match for me since we sort of got there, if you like. I am very excited to be here. It’s a big match,” he added.

Ratcliffe, who also bid for Chelsea in 2021, said he had held United ownership ambitions for “a few years” before finally getting a deal over the line.

“It’s taken a few turns, as you know, along the road, but these things quite often do. It all turned out well in the end,” he said.

Ineos and Ratcliffe are poised to take control of football affairs at United under the terms of the investment, with the Glazers remaining majority owners.

He said he expected final approval from the Premier League to be granted next month, at which point he can take a more hands-on role at the club.

“I think it’s three or four weeks. Early Feb,” he said, before quipping: “We hope they don’t find anything dodgy in our CV.”

Ratcliffe’s other sporting projects include owning one third of Mercedes F1, the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and football clubs Nice and Lausanne.