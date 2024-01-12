Over a dozen black-owned businesses in London awarded £10,000 in funding support

Karis Theophane, founder of Jerk Grill

A boost for 13 black-owned businesses in London is underway as the winners were announced for the 2024 UberEats Black Business Fund.

Run by the small business support platform, Enterprise Nation, the campaign works to tackle the ongoing funding challenges that face underrepresented businesses in the hospitality sector.

“It’s an industry that’s been squeezed tightly by higher energy and labour costs, and we’ve seen many casualties dropping out of the market,” Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said.

Access to finance is a large barrier for black-business owners in particular, with only three in 10 having approached banks for finance, according to Lloyds Bank.

Among the winners — who each received £10,000 — is Karis Theophane, founder of Jerk Grill and Emmanuel Tei-Tetteh, co-founder of The Food Bandits.

Theophane said: “We are more than a jerk place, we are a community anchor providing jobs for disadvantaged people and a place for people from all walks of life to gather.

“Providing a space like this can be an inspiration to the local community – empowering people to build an equitable future, be more confident and have a positive impact in society.”

Looking to invest the cash in a food truck for The Food Bandits, Tei-Tetteh said: “We’re incredibly ambitious, and want to be shining examples to other young black men in our generation.”

The support helps boost the next up-and-coming “innovative and diverse” businesses, Jones said, many of which are often excluded from traditional funding means.

“Helping black-owned hospitality businesses to thrive in a difficult economic climate creates a much richer and more inclusive ecosystem which is good for the economy and for us all,” she added.

Matthew Price, Uber Eats UK general manager, said: “In total, the Uber Eats Black Business Fund has now provided grants of over half a million pounds helping to support small businesses across the country.

“We know that Black-owned businesses face unique challenges and we’re proud to offer support through this fund.

“The UK is rightly celebrated for its vibrant and diverse restaurant scene, and it’s crucial to continue nurturing the next generation of talent.”

This year’s winners include:

Jerk Grill

American Bites Ltd

Dudley’s Coffee

Original London

The Flygerdians

Bake Yard

Borough 22 Limited

The Food Bandits Ltd

Yoyo’s Desserts Ltd

Mud Cafes

Sisterwoman Vegan

The Jamaican Ltd

Dinner at Sans

Afrisian Ltd (Nationwide)