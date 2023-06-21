THG share price up as firm eyes profitability boost while CEO gives up power to veto hostile bids

THG said it was anticipating a “significant increase in profitability” in its half year results following a boost from its nutrition segment and and big losses earlier in the year.

The e-commerce retailer said that CEO Matthew Moulding had given up his special share in the firm, which means that Moulding can no longer veto hostile takeover approaches.

The Manchester-based firm said it was now expecting a year on year increase in profitability it’s half year results, with adjusted earnings rising £10m, although guidance remains unchanged.

Losses had previously reached £540m but the firm now anticipates a turn around, largely down to a “particularly strong performance” from its nutrition arm.

It comes ahead of amid an ongoing period of turbulence at the beleaguered group, who had seen heavy losses in April – partly as a result of soaring inflation – and a failed takeover bid from private equity group Apollo.

THG has also been bracing for a revolt ahead of its AGM, with proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis telling shareholders to vote against the re-election of Iain McDonald as a non-executive director, citing concerns over his independence.

Criticism had also been levied at the £500,000 pay packet of CFO Daniel Saunders, with shareholders urged to vote against the companies’ pay report.

This morning at the open, its share price went up by more than two per cent.