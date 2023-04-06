The Square Mile and Me: Steffan Williams on the joy of comms, the City’s data revolution and J Sheekey’s charms

Each week we ask the City’s great and good to dig deep into the memory bank and tell us their favourite tales from the Square Mile. This week it’s Steffan Williams, the well-connected comms supremo and co-founder of Williams Nicolson

What was your first job?

Graduate Trainee at Charterhouse Bank. The key question at interview seemed to be which rugby club I intended playing for. It was actually a rather thorough graduate scheme which gave me a solid grounding in the capital markets.

What was your first job in financial services?

As above. I soon realised that whilst I enjoyed business and finance, I was not destined to be a banker and I ‘ran away’ to the world of communications in my twenties.

When did you first realise the industry was the place for you?

Straight away. Communications is a people business – which I like. Meanwhile the perceived value of reputation continues to rise, matched by the ever-greater complexity that the twenty-first century brings. So, it has been a career full of changes and challenges. For someone like me who gets bored easily, it’s perfect.

What’s one thing you love about the square mile

I pretty much instantly fell in love with the City. I still remember my first ’liquid lunch’ at the hands of a top-rated equity analyst at The Lamb in Leadenhall Market. I enjoy the gossip and the intrigue and the buccaneering spirit that hopefully will always set London in good stead.

What’s one thing you’d change…

Founding a company alongside my business partner, Louise Nicolson, has been an eye-opener in terms of understanding the level of casual misogyny that still exists. I was honoured to be asked to join the 30% Club Steering Committee last year as this is something that needs to be addressed.

I’ve got a plaque on the wall at the Lamb and Flag – a misspent youth

What’s your most memorable lunch?

So many memorable lunches! If I had to pick one, I always look forward to getting together with my pals Nick Ferrari and David Buik over lunch. Stalwarts of the media and the City respectively. Lots of stories and tales – some of them even true.

Speaking of, we’re off to lunch – you’re picking. Where are we going?

My favourite restaurants include J Sheekey, Lyle’s and Bancone (home to the finest fresh pasta in London).

And what’s your favourite watering hole?

The Lamb & Flag in Covent Garden. My name is on a brass plaque on the wall – testament to a mis-spent youth.

Steffan will often be found watching the Welsh rugby union side

Are you optimistic for the City this year?

I hosted a private dinner last week with a dozen CEOs and CFOs drawn from the UK financial services sector. I was genuinely surprised (and pleased) to witness a high degree of optimism around the table.

What’s the most rewarding thing about your job?

It’s great fun to work with such a wonderful team. Trite but true.

What’s been the most fun about setting up Williams Nicolson?

The world of communications is about to be hit by a wall of data and we see ourselves as being at the forefront. It’s been exciting to help companies open their eyes and see the new possibilities before them.

Where’s home during the week?

Hammersmith. If you were an estate agent, you would call it Fulham. Trust me, it’s Hammersmith.

It’s a Saturday afternoon – where abouts are you?

During the Six Nations, watching a rugby match. Otherwise, on a ski slope, in a salmon river or on a hike.

And you’ve got two weeks off – where are you off to?

As my family will vouch, I’m generally not a great one for lounging around on holiday so I like to spend time in places where there’s plenty to do. I like Italy a lot – a great mixture of history, landscape and food and drink to explore.