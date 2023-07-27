The Square Mile and Me: Prospective alderman Marcus Fincham takes a stroll down memory lane

Marcus Fincham

We dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good: this week, Marcus Fincham, prospective City alderman, reveals his top spots, favourite memories and career highlights.

What was your first job?

Working in a kennels – it was great fun feeding the dogs, but less fun cleaning up after them.

What was your first job in financial services or business?

I was a financial accountant at Hamilton Lunn Ltd, a hedge fund and private equity boutique. The job involved providing the accounting for both the hedge funds and private equity areas of the business, including series accounting for the fund – which really gives you a headache when performed manually.

When did you first know you were in the right job?

The day no one questioned my figures!

Who is the business City of London figure you most admire?

Sir Nigel Wilson, head of Legal & General, who has been prominent in the development of savings and retirement provision in the UK and the profitable, responsible investment of capital to address structural challenges in the UK, for example by the redevelopment of decaying areas and construction of affordable housing.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London…

The cosmopolitan and inclusive nature of the City – over 500,000 people from all sorts of different backgrounds cram into just over one square mile and get on with productive lives each day – it’s amazing, frankly, and you rarely see any trouble.

…and one thing you would change?

I would like to foster better international relations post-Brexit to drive inward investment and positive development of the built environment. No one benefits from empty, second-rate office space and so this needs to be repurposed, to meet the City’s needs in an economically & environmentally-sustainable way.

What’s been your proudest achievement?

Sponsoring and then waving off a terminally ill child on a family holiday to go to Disneyland Paris – with full medical support and even police outriders in a City of London black cab from Canary Wharf.

They really deserved a family holiday and a break from the gruelling round-the-clock care required – and The Magical Taxi Tour, which is organised by the Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers, one of the 111 livery companies of the City of London, provided that for them.

What has been your most memorable lunch?

Shuffling into the loos in a smart restaurant to get a former minister of the environment from an eastern European country into a jacket and tie, so that we could have lunch there together, in accordance with their dress code.

We’re going for lunch and you’re picking – where are we going?

The most special places are always the most hidden – there are 54 livery halls (including associated venues) in London and some of them are open for lunch. However, some, like Butcher’s Hall, don’t even disclose who they are at their address, at 87 St Bartholomew Close, but they provide roast beef to die for.

And do you have a favourite post-work watering hole?

Lamb Tavern in Leadenhall Market – down to earth and hearty.

Are you optimistic for the rest of 2023?

No agent is ever successful if they’re pessimistic; that said I think there are some very real headwinds out there and a great deal of financial pressure on people’s personal finances – these issues need carefully navigating to turn 2023 into a good year.

Give us one bold prediction for the City this year?

The next Bank of England governor will be a woman. That said we may have to wait until 2028…

And where would we find you on a Saturday afternoon?

Cheering (or more likely trying to stay awake and clapping politely) as my two boys play in a cricket match.

You’ve a well-deserved two weeks off – where are you going, and who with?

As a family we are planning to cycle around Lake Constance, through Switzerland, Germany and Austria. And the boys have insisted though that I don’t get to ride an ebike, which I was rather counting

on for the hilly bits… which I fear there are lots of.

Quickfire round:

Favourite film? Johnny English Strikes Again

Favourite book? A Necessary Evil by Abir Mukherjee

Favourite artist? The Wurzels

Tea or coffee? Most Definitely Builder’s Tea