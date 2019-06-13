Thursday 13 June 2019 6:30 am
The potential consequences of the Tenant Fee Ban
Welcome to a new era, where unscrupulous letting agents are no longer allowed to demand that tenants pay hundreds of pounds in unjustified fees. The new law has been several years in the making, but at the start of this month, it finally became illegal for letting companies in England to charge tenants rip-off fees. Cue the sighs of relief from the millions of renters, who – according to Generation Rent – were paying up to £813 in fees every time they moved. With these fees combined with the added burden of deposits (which are refundable, but payable upfront), it’s not surprising that many young people have had to ask family or friends to help them with the costs of moving.
It’s estimated that a third of millennials will rent for their entire lives, so a better, fairer system has become increasingly necessary.
So here’s what could happen now.
Meanwhile, refundable holding deposits – which are used to reserve a property – are capped at the equivalent of one week’s rent. And unless the letting agent can justify a greater expense, they can now only charge tenants a maximum of £50 for any amendments to be made to the agreement during the tenancy.
If you are more than 14 days late on your rent, you can also be liable for a “default” fee, which is charged as interest – though it cannot be more than three per cent above the Bank of England’s base rate (currently 0.75 per cent) for each day that the payment has been outstanding.
To put this in monetary terms, for those in London, you would only be liable to pay £5.18 on average for the whole month your rent is late. “Don’t be fooled by any hefty charges for late rental fees,” says Tom Gatzen, co-founder of Ideal Flatmate. “Although, of course, it’s much easier to be a good tenant and pay your rent on time.”
A default fee also applies if you need a lock or key fob replaced, but the letting agent has to provide written evidence to show that any costs are reasonable. Bear in mind that fees still apply if you want to terminate your contract early – in fact, that’s the one area of the letting industry where the charge remains variable.
“Early termination of a contract can put a landlord at a disadvantage, and early termination fees can include any outstanding rent plus an additional charge from the letting agent,” says Gatzen. “Fees will be dependent on the agent, so try to avoid exiting early at all costs in order to dodge any unfair fees.”
