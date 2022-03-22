The Phantom of the Open sees Mark Rylance on fine comic form

British cinema loves a quirky amateur. Whether it’s steel workers doing The Full Monty, W.I. members becoming Calendar Girls, or a largely fictional biopic of Eddie The Eagle, comedies about giving it a go have become a regular at the box office.

The latest in that line is this golf-themed comedy, loosely based on the misadventures of Maurice Flitcroft (played by Mark Rylance). A shipyard worker in the 70s who is facing unemployment, Maurice decides to blag his way into the Open Championship, despite never having played the game. Facing opposition from golfing’s elite, he becomes an object of fascination as his obvious lack of skill brings him an unexpected level of support.

Co-written by comedian Simon Farnaby (Mindhorn, Paddington 2), the story of pluck over expertise strolls along like a pleasant day on the golf course. Despite some artistic flourishes from director Craig Roberts (Eternal Beauty), the formula is one you’ll know well. Maurice has many practice montages, that normally end with something getting hit and Rylance exclaiming “flippin’ eck” with his big prosthetic teeth.

In short, it’s every underdog movie that came before, but made by people who have clearly put a lot of love into it. The script emphasises the importance of resilience and persistence, while every actor on the screen puts sincerity into their performances. The brilliant Sally Hawkins is a lot better than the role of Maurice’s loving wife Jean allows, but like Paddington she enthusiastically cheers in the corner of our hero. Rhys Ifans sneers brilliantly as the tournament’s chief, offering only a flicker of peril in a film that prefers to look on the bright side.

Rylance has charmed Hollywood thanks to an ability to play bumbling characters who are wiser than they seem, such as Bridge of Spies’ Rudolph Abel or Ready Player One’s James Hallida. Maurice is less complicated, forging ahead with his folly with an enthusiasm that is infectious. Led by his likeability, The Phantom of The Open is a comfy slice of cinema that charms its way through two hours.

The Phantom of The Open is in cinemas from 18th March.