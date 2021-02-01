The New European bought by consortium of media veterans

A consortium of media executives including former BBC director general Mark Thompson and ex-Financial Times editor Lionel Barber have led a buyout of weekly magazine the New European.

The anti-Brexit title, founded in the aftermath of the referendum in 2016 on an initial four-week print run, was owned by regional publisher Archant.

Read more: Magazine publisher Future to buy Go Compare in £600m deal

The takeover is being led by Archant chief content officer and former Daily Mirror executive Matt Kelly, who is stepping down from the Norwich-based company to become chief executive and editor-in-chief of the New European.

In addition to Barber and Thompson, who most recently enjoyed a successful run as chief executive of the New York Times, the buyout group includes former Independent News & Media boss Gavin O’Reilly. He will take up the role of executive chairman.

The 14-strong group of backers also includes big names from venture capital and tech, including Transferwise founder Taavet Hinrikus and former Index Ventures partner Robin Klein.

Read more: Under the influence: How reality stars’ Dubai trips could sink social media marketing

The change of ownership will mark a new chapter for the New European, which has carved out a small but loyal readership through its vocal opposition to Brexit.

The title has a subscription and newsstand circulation totalling roughly 17,000 per week, according to the BBC, which first reported the deal.

Its editorial budget of £6,500 per issue will immediately rise by 50 per cent, while Archant will no longer take on any of the overhead costs.

Read more: Facebook launches UK news service in boost for publishers

The new owners project a loss this year but are aiming to turn a profit in 2022.

Other backers of the takeover include Edelman executive Ed Williams, ex-McKinsey partner Cornelius Walter and entrepreneur Niels Kroninger.