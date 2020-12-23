The Frankfurt Airlift: Lufthansa exploring additional fresh food flights to UK

Lufthansa have offered special cargo flights for fresh fruit and vegetables into the UK as firms try to beat the chaos at Dover.

Up to 3,000 lorries remain stuck at the Kent port despite an agreement being struck to allow hauliers with negative Covid-19 tests to cross the channel.

Supply chains across the continent have been disrupted.

The firm has carried 80 tonnes of food so far, from Frankfurt to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

A spokesperson told the BBC, who first broke the news, that the airline was “examining whether additional special cargo flights can be offered during the next few days.

“We are also checking if a regular flight might be possible.”

The spokesperson raised the prospect of passenger planes being used as freighters to restock shelves and get supply chains moving again.

Scuffles have broken out at Dover, with hauliers desperate to get home to see their families for Christmas.

Warnings have been offered that the backlog could take a matter of days, rather than hours, to clear.

