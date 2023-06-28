The best espresso machines between £500 and £1000

Flat whites have been unfairly maligned as the reason millennials can’t afford to buy houses. So why not use this boomer nonsense as an excuse to buy a new home espresso machine, forgoing that daily outlay in favour of splurging a single lump sum?

Upgrading from a basic automatic coffee machine – press button, out comes black liquid – to a more elaborate “prosumer” set-up will, in my experience, improve your morning by about 1,000 per cent.

But making the leap can be fraught; the internet is bursting with conflicting opinions and unscrupulous companies happy to part you from your cash.

This article will focus on the £500-£1,000 range, which is reasonable for an entry-level machine. Bear in mind this doesn’t include a coffee grinder, which is equally – or even more – important (set aside an additional £300-£700 for this).

So what exactly should you be looking for? Pulling the perfect shot of espresso is a fine balance of various factors, including pressure, grind and temperature. Without splashing out thousands on a professional-grade machine, you’re essentially managing a series of compromises. Would you rather a workhorse that will do the basics brilliantly, or a machine with a “PID” function that regulates the temperature to within a degree?

And how much do you value the ability to easily adjust the pressure output through an “OPV”, allowing you to pull your shot for longer without forcing the more sour notes from the coffee?

One thing to consider is that, with the majority of these machines made in Italy, many are available on the “grey market”, legally exported but not guaranteed by the manufacturer. Avoid these and buy direct from the official UK stockists.

RANCILIO SILVIA V6

This is the entry-level machine most recommended by professional baristas. It’s a relatively basic unit that does the essentials incredibly well and wastes no money on frills (there’s no PID and you’ll need to open up the machine and rummage about to adjust the pressure, potentially voiding your warranty in the process). If this is the start of your journey into home espresso-making and you want to keep your outlay within three digits, this could be the machine for you.

• £579, ranciliogroup.com

GAGGIA CLASSIC EVO PRO

The most recognisable of all prosumer espresso machines, it’s a classic for a reason. Similar in many ways to the Silvia, it’s a single-boiler, stainless steel machine with no bells nor whistles (no PID or OPV) that will nevertheless produce a nice espresso with decent crema without too steep a learning curve. The “Pro” refers to the improved steam wand over the regular Classic, which makes creating good foam a little easier.

• £499, gaggiadirect.com

LELIT VICTORIA

Lelit has been on the periphery of the espresso hobbyist world for years but has gained in popularity since it was bought by Breville last year. It produces a range of machines, with the Victoria hitting the sweet spot between functionality and affordability. Built from stainless steel, it’s a real looker that will stand out nicely in your kitchen. It has a single boiler with a pressure gauge, PID and programmable preinfusion, making a mean espresso with relatively little user effort required.

• £850, lelit.com

QUICK MILL SILVANO

This is a beautiful beast, made in mirrored stainless steel with a real retro, Italian aesthetic. As you’d expect at this price, it has a PID, a shot timer and a pressure gauge, as well as an adjustable OPV, giving you a huge amount of control over your shot. It also comes with an unusual gimmick – as well as the single boiler it has a separate “thermoblock” for steaming, meaning you can foam milk at the same time you’re pulling an espresso. If I had £1,000 to spend on an espresso machine, this is where my money would go.

• £1,000, quickmill.it

PROFITEC GO

The Profitec Go is an outlier in this list, being the only machine that isn’t made in Italy. This one is German-built and comes with the stamp of quality that would suggest. Smart and compact, everything about this machine feels reassuringly expensive. It comes with a PID, shot timer and pressure gauge, and an easily adjustable OPV, giving you an unprecedented amount of control over your shot at this price point. Available in a range of funky colours, it’s a strong contender for the best overall entry-level machine on the market right now.

• £769, profitec-espresso.com