This year may have one big turkey, but that’s all the more reason to grab each and every opportunity to celebrate. Whether you’re an American stranded in the UK thanks to coronavirus, a Brit with an American in your family or just a lover of turkey in training for Christmas day, here are the best ways to get some Thanksgiving turkey delivered straight to your door.

M Restaurants

City A.M. favourite M Restaurant is offering its usual Thanksgiving menu as an at-home feast, with a 4-course Thanksgiving Day menu for two that promises to take the stress out of holiday cooking.

It starts with a portion of buttermilk fried chicken before moving on to turkey en croute with cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, creamed potatoes, and scalloped corn with green chilli. There is a cheese course next with a pumpkin and candied yam pie to finish.

Available to pre-order for home delivery and collection across London from tomorrow (23-27 November), diners can choose from the 4-course menu for two at £150, or add two bottles of Californian wine for a total of £200.

Get it here.

Riding House Café

Known for its annual Thanksgiving celebrations, Riding House Café has created a Thanksgiving Feast Box packed with everything needed for the perfect Thanksgiving banquet, plus special cocktails, decorations, games and an ‘Americana’ playlist.

Get it here.

SOLA

Modern Californian restaurant SOLA is offering a last-minute Thanksgiving menu for home delivery. Priced at £140 for two people and available for delivery across London and beyond, it comprises traditional Thanksgiving favourites given a modern flourish by chef-patron Victor Garvey. The meal includes native lobster salad, sauce américaine; cold terrine of turkey, and duck liver with quince jam; and roulade of copas turkey with toasted brioche and thyme stuffing

Orders within the M25 orders can be made as late as Tuesday 24 November.

Get it here.

Gladwin Brothers

Gladwin Brothers, behind restaurants the Sussex in Soho, The Shed in Notting Hill, Nutbourne in Battersea and Rabbit in Chelsea, are offering a Thanksgiving box, allowing you to feast on the very best local and wild food, including a whole oven-ready Turkey wrapped in bacon, with ready-to-heat sides including crispy roast potatoes, creamed-leek stuffed pumpkin, sprout tops with gravy and cranberry relish.

Get it here.

Hide

Ollie Dabbous and his team have been making home delivery menus for each week of lockdown 2, finishing with a big Thanksgiving special. The menus are priced at £59 per person for three courses, with the full Hedonism Wines cellar also for delivery, giving you the option of over 7,000 different wines to match your meal.

Get it here.

Notting Hill Fish and Meat Shop

Chef’s supermarket the Notting Hill Fish and Meat Shop is delivering its top organic and free range Turkeys across London. Whether you just need the turkey or all the trimmings this is a one-stop-shop for all your Thanksgiving needs.

Get it here.