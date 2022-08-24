Thames Water leaks the same as leaving hosepipe on for 73 years

Thames Water wastes the same amount of water as leaving a hosepipe on every single day for more than 73 years, trade union GMB has claimed.

The union said that Thames Water’s creaking infrastructure loses 635m litres in leaks every single day.

The comparison comes as Thames Water today begins to enforce a hosepipe ban on 10m customers across London and the south of England.

The union argued that it was high time to bring the leaky firm and other water companies back into public ownership.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We know it’s not acceptable to be losing so much precious water and we’re doing something about it. It’s not going to be quick, but we’re making progress and we’ve met our target for the last three years to reduce leaks by 10 per cent. Our aim is to reduce our leakage by 20 per cent between 2020 and 2025.”