Tesco, Sainsbury’s face calls for investigation into ‘profiteering’ as prices soar

An inquiry should be commissioned into whether supermarkets have been “profiteering” during the cost-of-living crisis, the Liberal Democrats have argued.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey is calling for the competition watchdog to start an investigation into whether food retailers put up the price of goods by more than was necessary to cover the cost of rocketing inflation.

It comes as food prices soared by 15.7% in April — the highest on record — according to the latest BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index.

The Lib Dems highlighted Office of National Statistics (ONS) data, which was based on the CPI (Consumer Prices Index) measure of inflation, that suggested UK food inflation currently stands at 19.6%.

Analysis by the party suggests a typical weekly family food shop has increased by £12 as a result, leading to a higher annual bill of more than £600 for the average household.

With prices going up, the Lib Dems said the big supermarket chains had made billions of pounds in profits over the past year.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s — who account for nearly half the UK’s grocery market, according to retail research group Assosia — saw their combined profits rise to £1.5 billion in 2022, a rise of more than 50% on last year, according to Lib Dem number-crunching.

The Lib Dems want the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to probe whether profiteering has taken place among big supermarkets and food multinationals.

Davey, who is due to set-out his party’s plan for reducing food prices during local election campaign visits on Tuesday, is also pushing for tougher rules to prevent retail giants from raising the price of essentials more than necessary.

The former coalition government cabinet minister said: “Under the Conservatives, the cost of the weekly shop is going through the roof while supermarkets are raking in eye-watering profits.

“Millions of families risk being overwhelmed by soaring food prices, coming on top of rising bills and housing costs.

“The Conservatives have no plan to deal with this cost-of-living crisis – instead they’re making it so much worse with all their chaos.

“British farmers will not see any extra income from these soaring food prices. These food prices benefit absolutely no one but the supermarket giants.

“We need to bring soaring food prices back under control and offer relief to families. That means cracking down on profiteering by food multinationals and the big supermarkets so customers get a fair deal.”

But the British Retail Consortium said businesses are “working hard to limit price rises for customers”.

Andrew Opie, the body’s director of food and sustainability, said: “Supermarket costs continue to climb in the face of high energy bills, transport costs and labour shortages, as well as higher prices demanded by food manufacturers and farmers.

“Retailers are working hard to limit price rises for customers and margins remain squeezed as they compete for market share. To help those impacted by the high cost of living, supermarkets have expanded their affordable food ranges, fixed the price of many essentials and offer support to vulnerable groups.

“When the cost pressures facing retailers do eventually ease, retail prices will follow fast as they fiercely compete for market share.”

Press Association – by Patrick Daly